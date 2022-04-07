Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously
News photo The Herald  -  Residents of Kogi were on Thursday advised to shun cow meat for at least one week as 20 cows died mysteriously in Lokoja.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously The Guardian:
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously — NEWSVERGE
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat For One Week As 20 Die Mysteriously The Street Journal:
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat For One Week As 20 Die Mysteriously
State advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously The Eagle Online:
State advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat After 20 Die Mysteriously News Breakers:
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat After 20 Die Mysteriously
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat After 20 Die Mysteriously | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kogi Advises Residents To Shun Cow Meat After 20 Die Mysteriously | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Govt advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously Republican Nigeria:
Govt advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously
Kogi Govt advises residents to stop eating beef for one week after 20 cows die mysteriously Within Nigeria:
Kogi Govt advises residents to stop eating beef for one week after 20 cows die mysteriously


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 We do this to inspire not oppress - Davido writes as he reveals he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf to contest Osun guber under Labour Party - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 1 day ago
5 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 20 hours ago
6 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 2023: APC Approves Free Nomination Forms For Women - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Court acquits Sen Abba Moro of EFCC’s corruption charges over 2014 NIS recruitment - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info