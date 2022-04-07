Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term
Legit
- Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, April 7, officially announced his decision to run for a second term in office, to serve for four more years.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Makinde declares second term bid, lists achievements
Nigerian Tribune:
I desire to serve Oyo people for four more years ― Makinde
The Nation:
Makinde declares for second term, says he has unfinished business
Independent:
2023: Makinde Announces Intention To Run For 2nd Term
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Makinde declares second term bid, obtains PDP forms
PM News:
I am running for second term: Seyi Makinde - P.M. News
The Genius Media:
Seyi #Makinde Declares Intention To Run As Governor For 2nd Term
More Picks
1
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons -
Naija News,
12 hours ago
6
Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
8
"3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is -
Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
9
Manchester United Reportedly Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag | See Details -
Not Just OK,
18 hours ago
10
NFF mourns the passing of FIFA referee Bolaji Okubule at the age of 80 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...