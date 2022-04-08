Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

12-year-old maid jumps from storey building while escaping randy boss
News photo The Punch  - The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape his housemaid in Ifite, Awka, the state capital.

