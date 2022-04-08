Yemi Alade Releases New Single 'My Man' Featuring Kranium The Street Journal - By Oreoritse Tariemi 08 April 2022 | 4:20 am Yemi Alade has released her first single of the year My Man, featuring Kranium. The highly talented vocalist teased the release of her new single in a colorful video shared to her Instagram page.



