Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp
News photo Daily Post  - Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has insisted their Premier League fixture at Manchester City this Sunday will not decide who wins the title.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Klopp: Liverpool, Man City Clash Won Complete Sports:
Klopp: Liverpool, Man City Clash Won't Decide EPL Title
Man City present toughest challenge in the world says Klopp The Guardian:
Man City present toughest challenge in the world says Klopp
Man City vs Liverpool Will Not Decide Who Wins Premier League – Klopp Speaks Out Naija Loaded:
Man City vs Liverpool Will Not Decide Who Wins Premier League – Klopp Speaks Out
Man City Present Toughest Challenge In The World Says Klopp The Street Journal:
Man City Present Toughest Challenge In The World Says Klopp
Man City Vs Liverpool: What Klopp Said About Guardiola Ahead Of EPL Clash Naija News:
Man City Vs Liverpool: What Klopp Said About Guardiola Ahead Of EPL Clash
Man City present toughest challenge in the world says Klopp News Breakers:
Man City present toughest challenge in the world says Klopp
Guardiola is best coach in the world -Klopp - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Guardiola is best coach in the world -Klopp - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Gov. Ortom reinstates Aides who lost out in election bid - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info