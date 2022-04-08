Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: Russian troops fully out of northern Ukraine - UK Defence Ministry reveals
Daily Post  - Russian forces have now "fully withdrawn" from the northern region of Ukraine, amid the ongoing war between both nations.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russian Forces Fully Withdraw From Northern Ukraine The Trent:
Russian Forces Fully Withdraw From Northern Ukraine
Ladun Liadi Blog:
'Russian Troops Fully Out Of Northern Ukraine' | Ladun Liadi's Blog
‘Russian Troops Fully Out Of Northern Ukraine’ News Breakers:
‘Russian Troops Fully Out Of Northern Ukraine’
War: Russian Troops Fully Out of Northern Ukraine – UK Defence Ministry Tori News:
War: Russian Troops Fully Out of Northern Ukraine – UK Defence Ministry


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 13 hours ago
3 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 20 hours ago
4 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria, Other Nations At High Risk Of Debt Distress, IMF Warns In New Report - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
10 Actor Chris Attoh speaks on claim of being involved in his late wife?s murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info