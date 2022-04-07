Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria abstains from voting as UN takes serious decision over allegation of human rights abuse against Russia
Legit  - The UN has suspended Russia from its rights council over its invasion of Ukraine and reports of human rights violations since the war with Ukraine started.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

