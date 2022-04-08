Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidential primary: APC will choose any available option, says Adamu
8 hours ago
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 15 hours ago
5 Police rescue 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi, 4 others still missing - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Gov. Ortom reinstates Aides who lost out in election bid - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
9 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 1 day ago
10 I dated my wife for 9 years and she never asked me for money – Man reveals as he advises against dependency - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
