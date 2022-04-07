Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Insecurity: Why Nigerians can’t bear arms – Minister
Leadership:
Insecurity: Nigerians Can’t Bear Arms Now – Minister
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Insecurity: Why Nigerians Can’t Bear Arms - Minister
Naija News:
Should Nigerians Be Allowed To Bear Arms? – Police Minister States His Position
Tori News:
Insecurity: Why Nigerians Can't Be Allowed to Bear Arms – Minister of Police Affairs
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
10 hours ago
2
We do this to inspire not oppress - Davido writes as he reveals he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf to contest Osun guber under Labour Party -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
1 day ago
5
Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons -
Naija News,
20 hours ago
6
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
7
Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
9
2023: APC Approves Free Nomination Forms For Women -
Independent,
19 hours ago
10
Court acquits Sen Abba Moro of EFCC’s corruption charges over 2014 NIS recruitment -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
