We do this to inspire not oppress - Davido writes as he reveals he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian superstar singer, Davido has given an insight on how much some of his night outings cost him. In a tweet he shared, the singer revealed that he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

