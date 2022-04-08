Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Somadina Adinma urges ladies to be patient with stingy boyfriends, fans disagree
Legit  - Somadina Adinma stirred reactions when he advised ladies to be patient with partners who are not spending on them because he might be saving up for marriage.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation:
'What to do if your boyfriend isn't spending on you'
Stingy Man Don Drop Quote – Reactions As Regina Daniels Ex, Somadina Adinma Reveals Reason Why Men Don’t Spend On Their Women Edujandon:
Stingy Man Don Drop Quote – Reactions As Regina Daniels Ex, Somadina Adinma Reveals Reason Why Men Don’t Spend On Their Women
Why you should be patient if your boyfriend isn’t spending money on you — Actor Somadina Adinma Instablog 9ja:
Why you should be patient if your boyfriend isn’t spending money on you — Actor Somadina Adinma
If Your Boyfriend Is Not Spending Money On You, It Means He’s Saving Money To Marry You - Somadina Adinma Tells Ladies Tori News:
If Your Boyfriend Is Not Spending Money On You, It Means He’s Saving Money To Marry You - Somadina Adinma Tells Ladies


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 13 hours ago
3 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 20 hours ago
4 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria, Other Nations At High Risk Of Debt Distress, IMF Warns In New Report - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
10 Actor Chris Attoh speaks on claim of being involved in his late wife?s murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info