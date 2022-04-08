Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kizz Daniel And The Cavemen Unveil Music Video For 'Oshe' - Watch!
News photo Not Just OK  - Kizz Daniel has released the official music video of his buzzing record 'Oshe' featuring The Cavemen. The video was directed by The Alien.

23 hours ago
1 Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 17 hours ago
3 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
5 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
8 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
