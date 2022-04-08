The Speaker risks a jail term for declaring my seat vacant - Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News,
1 day ago
|
7
|
Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigeria, Other Nations At High Risk Of Debt Distress, IMF Warns In New Report - Channels Television,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Actor Chris Attoh speaks on claim of being involved in his late wife?s murder - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago