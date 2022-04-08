Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The Speaker risks a jail term for declaring my seat vacant - Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Sacked Imo lawmaker, Obinna Okwara has stated that speaker of the state house of assembly, Kennedy Ibe, has no constitutional power to declare his seat in the parliament vacant.

 

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker, says seat not vacant The Punch:
Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker, says seat not vacant
Speaker Risks Jail For Declaring My Seat Vacant – Lawmaker Leadership:
Speaker Risks Jail For Declaring My Seat Vacant – Lawmaker
Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker, says seat not vacant News Breakers:
Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker, says seat not vacant
The Speaker risks a jail term for declaring my seat vacant - Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker Olajide TV:
The Speaker risks a jail term for declaring my seat vacant - Sacked Imo lawmaker tackles Speaker


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 13 hours ago
3 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 20 hours ago
4 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria, Other Nations At High Risk Of Debt Distress, IMF Warns In New Report - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
10 Actor Chris Attoh speaks on claim of being involved in his late wife?s murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info