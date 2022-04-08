Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Currency in circulation falls by N42.43bn in two months
The Punch
- Currency in circulation falls by N42.43bn in two months
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TV360 Nigeria:
Currency in circulation falls by N42.43bn in two months-CBN
News Breakers:
Currency in circulation falls by N42.43bn in two months
Infotrust News:
Currency In Circulation Falls By N42.43bn In Two Months
Naija News:
Currency In Circulation Falls By ₦42.43bn In Two Months
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals -
Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
3
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
4
With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
7
EPL: Man City vs Liverpool clash will not decide who wins title - Klopp -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria, Other Nations At High Risk Of Debt Distress, IMF Warns In New Report -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
9
Actor Chris Attoh speaks on claim of being involved in his late wife?s murder -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Defection: Ayade Escapes Sack as Judge Bows to Appeal Court Judgment -
This Day,
16 hours ago
