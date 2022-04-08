Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola
News photo The Guardian  - The Minister of Works and Housing,  Mr Babatunde Fashola, has urged Nigerians that in the 2023 polls they should vote only for political leaders who will guarantee the completion of ongoing projects in the country.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Choose Leaders That Will Guarantee Completion Of Ingoing Projects – Fashola The Street Journal:
Choose Leaders That Will Guarantee Completion Of Ingoing Projects – Fashola
Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola News Diary Online:
Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola
Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola News Breakers:
Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola
Choose Leaders That Will Guarantee Completion Of Ongoing Projects – #Fashola The Genius Media:
Choose Leaders That Will Guarantee Completion Of Ongoing Projects – #Fashola


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Gov. Ortom reinstates Aides who lost out in election bid - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info