How Nigerian Prison Officials Arrange For Young People To Serve Jail Terms For Criminals, Convicts— Falana

Speaking on Thursday at a ... Sahara Reporters - A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has alleged that some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) allow criminals to escape court verdicts by getting young men who will serve jail terms for criminals.Speaking on Thursday at a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%