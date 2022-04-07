Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Soyinka admits working against Jonathan in 2015, urges Nigerian youths to vote
Legit  - Professor Wole Soyinka has admitted that he did not support the second-term ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the 2015 presidential election

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

