Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with Pete Davidson (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut last night, March 7, as they attended The Kardashians premiere.

 

Kim, 41, wore a skintight silver gown with thigh-high

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Pete Davidson | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Pete Davidson | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Pete Davidson News Breakers:
Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with Pete Davidson Olajide TV:
Kim Kardashian makes red carpet debut with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend, Pete Davidson (Photos) Tori News:
Kim Kardashian Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend, Pete Davidson (Photos)


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Gov. Ortom reinstates Aides who lost out in election bid - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info