I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit,
13 hours ago
Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion - Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 commissioners-nominees - The Punch,
20 hours ago
Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup - The Nation,
24 hours ago
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald,
14 hours ago
Police rescue 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi, 4 others still missing - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post,
3 hours ago
Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria,
7 hours ago