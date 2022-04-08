Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and her husband Ishaya Danjuma, are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today, April 8.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Agbani Darego marks 5th wedding anniversary with cute photos Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Agbani Darego marks 5th wedding anniversary with cute photos
Agbani Darego And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Agbani Darego And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Agbani Darego And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary News Breakers:
Agbani Darego And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
Ex beauty Queen, Agbani Darego and hubby celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with stunning photos Gist Lovers:
Ex beauty Queen, Agbani Darego and hubby celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with stunning photos
Agbani Darego and husband, Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary Naija Parrot:
Agbani Darego and husband, Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Agbani Darego and husband celebrate 5th wedding anniversary. Their union is blessed with two kids. Gist Reel:
Agbani Darego and husband celebrate 5th wedding anniversary. Their union is blessed with two kids.
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego And Husband, Ishaya Danjuma Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego And Husband, Ishaya Danjuma Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
Agbani Darego marks 5th wedding anniversary with cute photos Kemi Filani Blog:
Agbani Darego marks 5th wedding anniversary with cute photos


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Gov. Ortom reinstates Aides who lost out in election bid - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info