EU set to reopen offices in Ukraine
News photo The Guardian  - EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the European Union’s diplomatic representation in Kiev will reopen on Friday. Borrell and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikos, are ...

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
3 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 12 hours ago
4 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 18 hours ago
5 Journalists barred as court announces secret trial for Nnamdi Kanu, Boko Haram sponsors - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
6 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
10 Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
