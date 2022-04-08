Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NALDA commences first dry season wheat harvest in Gombe, distributes pumping machines
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NALDA commences first dry season wheat harvest in Gombe, distributes pumping machines

As part of its mandate, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced harvest from its first dry season ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG begins dry season wheat harvest, targets 1,000MT The Punch:
FG begins dry season wheat harvest, targets 1,000MT
NALDA begins harvest of 1000mts of wheat in Gombe Vanguard News:
NALDA begins harvest of 1000mts of wheat in Gombe
NALDA Begins Dry Season Wheat Harvest In Gombe Independent:
NALDA Begins Dry Season Wheat Harvest In Gombe
NALDA impacts irrigation farming in Katsina State, dry season wheat production in Gombe State News Diary Online:
NALDA impacts irrigation farming in Katsina State, dry season wheat production in Gombe State


   More Picks
1 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
2 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 11 hours ago
3 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 FRSC begins sensitisation on speed limit device in Ogun - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info