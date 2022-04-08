Post News
|
News at a Glance
Pinnick reveals reason behind decision to not run for third term as NFF President
Brila
- NFF president Amaju Pinnick says he’s not running for a third term despite his eligibility to run for the much-coveted office.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
Complete Sports:
Why I Won’t Run For Another Term As NFF President –Pinnick
Vanguard News:
NFF: Pinnick rules out third term bid
Information Nigeria:
Pinnick Reveals Why He Will Step Down As NFF President
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Pinnick speaks on running for third term as NFF president
The News Guru:
I won’t run for another term as NFF president – Pinnick gives reason
Nigerian Eye:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
The Eagle Online:
Amaju Pinnick speaks on seeking third term as NFF president
Online Nigeria:
Why I Won’t Run For Another Term As NFF President –Pinnick
Eco City Reporters:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
See Naija:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
Anaedo Online:
Why I Will Step Down As NFF President – Pinnick Reveals
Tunde Ednut:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
Within Nigeria:
Pinnick reveals why he will step down as NFF president
Kemi Filani Blog:
Pinnick speaks on running for third term as NFF president
Tori News:
Pinnick Reveals Why He Will Step Down As NFF President
More Picks
1
Pinnick reveals reason behind decision to not run for third term as NFF President -
Brila,
23 hours ago
2
I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
3
Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
5
Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
8
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 -
Mandy News,
8 hours ago
9
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
