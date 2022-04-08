Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Union Bank launches future-forward innovative co-creation hub, SpaceNXT
The Eagle Online  - The Bank, in a statement explained that SpaceNXT is a future-forward purpose designed co-working hub for innovators, creators and techpreneurs.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Union Bank Creates Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT Financial Watch:
Union Bank Creates Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT
105-year-old Union Bank launches co-creation hub, SpaceNXT, in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
105-year-old Union Bank launches co-creation hub, SpaceNXT, in Lagos
Union Bank Creates Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT Business Post Nigeria:
Union Bank Creates Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT
Beyond Banking, Union Bank Launches Future-Forward Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT Nigeria Breaking News:
Beyond Banking, Union Bank Launches Future-Forward Innovative Co-Creation Hub, SpaceNXT


   More Picks
1 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
5 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 6 hours ago
6 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 FRSC begins sensitisation on speed limit device in Ogun - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info