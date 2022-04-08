Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Russian military has shot down two Ukrainian combat helicopters, according to Defence Ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov. Konashenkov said the Russian forces fired on 81 military targets on Thursday, with Moscow intensifying its attacks on ...

18 hours ago
