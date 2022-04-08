Post News

News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ukraine war pushes world food prices to record high
The Punch
- Ukraine war pushes world food prices to record high
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Global food prices hit record high amid Ukraine war
Independent:
Global Food Prices Soar To Record Levels On Ukraine War Disruptions
The Street Journal:
Ukraine War Pushes World Food Prices To Record High
News Breakers:
Ukraine war pushes world food prices to record high
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
3
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals -
Online Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts -
Naija News,
10 hours ago
5
Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
