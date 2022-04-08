Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'You begged to attend my birthday party in February,' Nkechi Blessing continues to slam ex, reveals they were never married
News photo The Street Journal  - Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has claimed that her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, begged to attend her birthday party this year, in order to

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My Ex Begged To Attend Birthday Party In February – Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has claimed that her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, begged to attend her birthday party this year, in order to douse claims that their ... The Punch:
My Ex Begged To Attend Birthday Party In February – Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has claimed that her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, begged to attend her birthday party this year, in order to douse claims that their ...
I was never married to Falegan, Nkechi Blessing confesses The Nation:
I was never married to Falegan, Nkechi Blessing confesses
Nkechi Blessing speaks on how she met Falegan and more in new interview Legit:
Nkechi Blessing speaks on how she met Falegan and more in new interview
I Was Never Married To Opeyemi Falegan – Actress Nkechi Blessing Apologises For Lying To The Public Information Nigeria:
I Was Never Married To Opeyemi Falegan – Actress Nkechi Blessing Apologises For Lying To The Public
"Uncle that was your break up treat" - Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday makes another revelation about ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan News Wire NGR:
"Uncle that was your break up treat" - Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday makes another revelation about ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan
I Was Never Married To My Ex – Nkechi Blessing Reveals The Will:
I Was Never Married To My Ex – Nkechi Blessing Reveals
Nkechi Blessing Estranged Lover, David Falegan Reveals Actual Reason Why He Refused To Marry Her Oyo Gist:
Nkechi Blessing Estranged Lover, David Falegan Reveals Actual Reason Why He Refused To Marry Her
I Was Never Married To Opeyemi Falegan – Actress Nkechi Blessing Apologises For Lying To The Public News Breakers:
I Was Never Married To Opeyemi Falegan – Actress Nkechi Blessing Apologises For Lying To The Public
“We were never married” – Nkechi Blessing makes-U-turn, reveals she was never married to ex-lover, Opeyemi Naija Parrot:
“We were never married” – Nkechi Blessing makes-U-turn, reveals she was never married to ex-lover, Opeyemi
I Was Never Married to Falegan - Nkechi Blessing Apologises for Lying to Public Tori News:
I Was Never Married to Falegan - Nkechi Blessing Apologises for Lying to Public
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Nkechi Blessing 50 - Opeyemi Falegan 0' - Tonto Dikeh hails colleague as UNICEF humiliates ex-lover - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Alleged terrorism: Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
3 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 24 hours ago
4 'You begged to attend my birthday party in February,' Nkechi Blessing continues to slam ex, reveals they were never married - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
5 NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training - News Diary Online, 1 day ago
6 Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
7 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 11 hours ago
10 Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods - National Accord, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info