I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts
News photo Naija News  - The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday boasted that he has successfully made more than 2,000 persons millionaires in the state since the advent of his administration in 2015.
Gov. Bello stated this in Abuja while answering questions ...

5 hours ago
