Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigeria must invest on teachers to achieve SDGs 2030 — UNICEF — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has reiterated the need for more investment in teachers, both in time and financial resources, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, by 2030.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigeria must invest in teachers to achieve SDGs -UNICEF
Prompt News:
Nigeria must invest heavily on teachers to achieve SDGs 2030 — UNICEF
News Diary Online:
Nigeria must invest heavily on teachers to achieve SDGs 2030 — UNICEF
News Breakers:
Nigeria must invest in teachers to achieve SDGs -UNICEF
Affairs TV:
Nigeria must invest in teachers to achieve SDGs -UNICEF
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
3
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals -
Online Nigeria,
16 hours ago
4
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
5
I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts -
Naija News,
8 hours ago
6
With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Gombe cleaners barricade government house over unlawful sack -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
