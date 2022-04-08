IPOB Issues Fresh Threat As Court Sets Date For Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Hearing

Naija News reports that the separatists have repeatedly denied the claims that IPOB and the Eastern Security ... Naija News - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has threatened to publicly make known the identities of those sponsoring terrorism in the Southeast.Naija News reports that the separatists have repeatedly denied the claims that IPOB and the Eastern Security ...



News Credibility Score: 94%