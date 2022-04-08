Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria overtakes Iraq as country with highest number of IS attacks –  Report
The Street Journal  - Nigeria now has the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS), according to Jihad Analytics, a consultancy company that processes data on global and cyber jihad.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

