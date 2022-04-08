Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: If Consensus Is Option, APC Will Consider Me – Yahaya Bello
Independent  - LAGOS – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State  and a presidential hopeful has said that if the All Progressives Congress  (APC) considers consensus as an option during the 2023 presidential primaries, the party will consider him The governor said this ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello The Punch:
I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello
I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello News Breakers:
I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello: I’m most favoured for APC ticket Tunde Ednut:
Yahaya Bello: I’m most favoured for APC ticket
I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello Affairs TV:
I’m most favoured for APC ticket – Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello: I’m most favoured for APC ticket Within Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello: I’m most favoured for APC ticket


   More Picks
1 Pinnick reveals reason behind decision to not run for third term as NFF President - Brila, 23 hours ago
2 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 21 hours ago
3 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
5 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
8 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 8 hours ago
9 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info