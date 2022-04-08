Post News
News at a Glance
Blessing Okoro replies Paul Okoye after he said a man will take care of a woman and not say a word but women will announce to the world once they feed a man
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Blessing Okoro has responded to Paul Okoye after he accused women of announcing to the world when they feed a man.
Paul said a man will take care of a woman multiple times a
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Blessing Okoro Reacts To Paul Okoye’s Post On Women Who Are Vocal About Feeding A Man
Instablog 9ja:
Blessing Okoro replies Paul Psquare over his opinion about women.
Naija Parrot:
Blessing Okoro replies Paul Okoye after he said a man will take care of a woman and not say a word but women will announce to the world once they feed a man
Olajide TV:
Blessing Okoro replies Paul Okoye after he said a man will take care of a woman and not say a word but women will announce to the world once they feed a man
Kemi Filani Blog:
Blessing Okoro carpets Paul Okoye for dragging women - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Alleged terrorism: Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
3
I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts -
Naija News,
24 hours ago
4
'You begged to attend my birthday party in February,' Nkechi Blessing continues to slam ex, reveals they were never married -
The Street Journal,
1 day ago
5
NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training -
News Diary Online,
1 day ago
6
Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
7
Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 -
Mandy News,
11 hours ago
10
Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
