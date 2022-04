First female VP can emerge through me in 2023 -- Yahaya Bello — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, says he will nominate the first female vice president if emerged the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023 General Elections.. Mr Bello, who said this at the “Second Annual GYB ...



News Credibility Score: 50%