Nigeria solicits votes for 2 candidates in UN committees — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Bande, on Friday solicited the support of member states for two Nigerian candidates vying for two UN committee seats. Mr Bande presented the two candidates, Amb. Peters Emuze and Esther Mshelia, ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

