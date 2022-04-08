Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari approves Police Academy, Wudil, as degree-awarding institution
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday in Abuja, assented to a bill which seeks to establish the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, as a degree-awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

16 hours ago
