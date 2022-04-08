Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FX Repatriation: CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters
News photo The Herald  - The Central Bank of Nigeria of Nigeria (CBN) said it would begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters who sold their goods through the importers and exporters (I&E) window, at the end of the first quarter.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FX Repatriation: CBN to pay ₦65 rebate to exporters Premium Times:
FX Repatriation: CBN to pay ₦65 rebate to exporters
CBN to begin payment of N65 forex rebate to exporters Peoples Gazette:
CBN to begin payment of N65 forex rebate to exporters
Forex repatriation: CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters National Accord:
Forex repatriation: CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters
CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters The News Guru:
CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters
FX Repatriation: Central Bank To Begin Payment Of N65 Rebate To Exporters The Genius Media:
FX Repatriation: Central Bank To Begin Payment Of N65 Rebate To Exporters


   More Picks
1 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 16 hours ago
3 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 With the way Nigeria is now, people might sleep and not see their heads on their necks again - Footballer Asisat Oshoala writes about insecurity in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
7 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 FRSC begins sensitisation on speed limit device in Ogun - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info