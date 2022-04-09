Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: 5 matches you must not miss this weekend
News photo Daily Post  - The Premier League enters its sharp end in April and May. As it stands, nothing has been decided. Not the champions. Or top four places.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL table before weekend matches The Punch:
EPL table before weekend matches
EPL: 5 matches you must not miss this weekend Nigerian Eye:
EPL: 5 matches you must not miss this weekend
EPL table before weekend matches News Breakers:
EPL table before weekend matches


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 13 hours ago
7 University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 7 hours ago
9 Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods - National Accord, 21 hours ago
10 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info