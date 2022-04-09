Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: UN reacts as Russian missile attack kill dozens in Ukraine train station
News photo Daily Post  - UN Secretary-General, António Guterres has condemned the reported Russian missile attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine that killed dozens of

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine: UN condemns deadly attack on train station The Punch:
Ukraine: UN condemns deadly attack on train station
Ukraine: UN condemns Russia’s deadly attack on train station Peoples Gazette:
Ukraine: UN condemns Russia’s deadly attack on train station
Russian missile leaves dozen dead in Ukraine train station, UN reacts Within Nigeria:
Russian missile leaves dozen dead in Ukraine train station, UN reacts
Ukraine: UN condemns deadly attack on train station News Breakers:
Ukraine: UN condemns deadly attack on train station


   More Picks
1 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 19 hours ago
2 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
5 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 6 hours ago
6 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Former Miss World, Agbani Darego and husband Ishaya Danjuma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 NCC awards N233 million in research grants, professorial chair endowments - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 FRSC begins sensitisation on speed limit device in Ogun - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info