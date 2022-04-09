Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is dead
Daily Trust  - Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, has reportedly died. The singer died at the age of 42. The gospel singer shot into the limelight with the hit gospel song, “Ekwueme”, which she sang with Prospa Ochimana. She was also the lead ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu Is Dead GL Trends:
Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu Is Dead
Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu Who Sang ‘Ekwueme’ Confirmed Dead (Details) Gbextra Online Portal:
Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu Who Sang ‘Ekwueme’ Confirmed Dead (Details)
Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, feared dead News Breakers:
Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, feared dead
Nigerians React To ‘Ekwueme’ Singer, Osinachi’s Death Naija News:
Nigerians React To ‘Ekwueme’ Singer, Osinachi’s Death


   More Picks
1 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Pakistan’s Imran Khan Faces No-Confidence Vote Today - Independent, 19 hours ago
3 How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 21 hours ago
5 NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 War: UN reacts as Russian missile attack kill dozens in Ukraine train station - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 When Wizkid didn’t have money, he used to beg to record with other artistes spare studio time – Journalist, Joey Akan - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
9 "I have always battled my storm in smiles" – Mercy Johnson Okojie goes emotional as she recalls humble beginnings (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
10 Train Bombing: Security Agencies Negotiating With Terrorists Over Abducted Passengers –Nigerian Railway Corporation - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info