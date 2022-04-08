Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control
The News Chronicle  - President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two Bills recently passed by the National Assembly as detailed below: ANIMAL DISEASES (CONTROL) ACT, 2022 This Act repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Buhari assents to Bills on Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control News Diary Online:
Buhari assents to Bills on Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control
Buhari assents to Bills on Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control Prompt News:
Buhari assents to Bills on Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control
Buhari Assents To Bills On Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control The Will:
Buhari Assents To Bills On Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control
Buhari Assents To Bills On Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control The New Diplomat:
Buhari Assents To Bills On Police Academy, Animal Diseases Control


   More Picks
1 Alleged terrorism: Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
2 I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News, 22 hours ago
3 Military van burnt as gunmen attack soldiers in Aba - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Russian military shoots down two Ukrainian helicopters — Official - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
8 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 10 hours ago
9 Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
10 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info