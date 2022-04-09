Saudi lifts COVID-19 restriction after two years, says one million Muslims to perform 2022 hajj

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists - Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Alleged terrorism: Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria - News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
I’ve Turned More Than 2,000 Persons To Millionaires In Kogi State, Gov. Bello Boasts - Naija News,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
'You begged to attend my birthday party in February,' Nkechi Blessing continues to slam ex, reveals they were never married - The Street Journal,
1 day ago
|
5
|
NSCDC new recruits to resume physical training - News Diary Online,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Amaechi more Igbo than you – Ohanaeze replies Joe Igbokwe - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
There is mess to clean up in Nigeria - President Buhari tells accountants - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods - National Accord,
20 hours ago