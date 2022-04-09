Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saudi lifts COVID-19 restriction after two years, says one million Muslims to perform 2022 hajj
News photo Daily Trust  - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that one million pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The Kingdom in a tweet via the official handle of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the figure would be for both foreign and domestic pilgrims.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

