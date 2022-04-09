Post News
|
News at a Glance
'He's a symbol of class and benevolence' Nigerians hail Obi Cubana after gifting N2 million to 20 classmates currently struggling - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nigerian billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana is currently trending on the microblogging platform Twitter for gifting 20 of his former classmate two
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
School Reunion: Obi Cubana To Give 20 Struggling Classmates N2m Each Businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has promised to give the sum of N2m each to 20 of his secondary school classmates, who are struggling financially.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘He’s a symbol of class and benevolence’ Nigerians hail Obi Cubana after gifting N2 million to 20 classmates currently struggling
PM News:
Obi Cubana donates N40m to struggling classmates: Nigerians react - P.M. News
Gist Reel:
Obi Cubana reunites with old classmates after 30 years; donates N2m each to 20 of them [Video]
Talk Glitz:
Obi Cubana Wows The Internet As He Donates N40m To Struggling Old Classmates
Gbextra Online Portal:
Obi Cubana reunites with old classmates after 30 years; donates N2m each to 20 of them [Video]
More Picks
1
Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
2
Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
3
I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 -
Mandy News,
14 hours ago
5
NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
6
University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control -
The News Chronicle,
9 hours ago
8
Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
9
Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
