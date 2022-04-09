Train Bombing: Security Agencies Negotiating With Terrorists Over Abducted Passengers –Nigerian Railway Corporation

Security agencies are currently handling issues around negotiations for the release of abducted passengers, who boarded the Abuja-Kaduna train that was bombed by terrorists on March 28, 2022 in Kaduna.It was gathered on Friday from the Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 99%