HRW asks Cameroon to protect prisoners from cholera
News photo The Guardian  - Human Rights Watch on Saturday asked Cameroon to protect prisoners from a cholera outbreak, saying at least six inmates had died

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 14 hours ago
5 NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 9 hours ago
8 Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods - National Accord, 23 hours ago
9 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
