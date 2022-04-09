Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military Kills Another ISWAP Commander, 19 Others In North-East Nigeria
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File photo used to illustrate story.




Airstrikes by the Multinational Joint Task Force have eliminated Abubakar Dan-Buduma, a top ranking Islamic State West Africa Province Commander and 19 others fighters in Nigeria's North- ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

