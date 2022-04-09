Nigerian Customs Intercepts 39,000 Litres Of Petrol In Creeks Along Border With Benin Republic Sahara Reporters - The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Saturday revealed that its officers had intercepted and seized 39,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit concealed in 1,300 Jerry cans along the various creeks around Badagry and Seme border areas ...



News Credibility Score: 99%