Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ladipoe: I’m Nigeria’s best chance of rapper winning Grammy
PM News  - In the video, Ladipoe could be seen freestyling, saying he’s capable of being the first rapper to bring the prestigious award home.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

I am Nigeria’s best chance of a rapper winning Grammy – Ladipoe Correct NG:
I am Nigeria’s best chance of a rapper winning Grammy – Ladipoe
Ladipoe: I’m Nigeria’s best chance of rapper winning Grammy See Naija:
Ladipoe: I’m Nigeria’s best chance of rapper winning Grammy
Ladipoe: I’m Nigeria’s best chance of rapper winning Grammy News Breakers:
Ladipoe: I’m Nigeria’s best chance of rapper winning Grammy
I am Nigeria’s best chance of a rapper winning Grammy – Ladipoe Naija on Point:
I am Nigeria’s best chance of a rapper winning Grammy – Ladipoe


   More Picks
1 I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 16 hours ago
4 NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 National grid: 'Everything collapsing under Buhari', Nigerians lament blackout - The Punch, 4 hours ago
6 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 10 hours ago
7 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 "I have always battled my storm in smiles" – Mercy Johnson Okojie goes emotional as she recalls humble beginnings (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info