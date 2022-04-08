Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari, Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment
Sahara Reporters  - President Muhammadu Buhari, notorious for frivolous foreign trips, has embarked on another trip for three weeks in London, the United Kingdom.
The President has been seeing his doctors for undisclosed medical grounds since he assumed office in 2015 ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment Naija Loaded:
Buhari Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment
Buhari Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment Information Nigeria:
Buhari Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment
Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari, Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment News Breakers:
Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari, Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment
Buhari departs for London on 20-day medical treatment Within Nigeria:
Buhari departs for London on 20-day medical treatment


   More Picks
1 I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 16 hours ago
4 NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 National grid: 'Everything collapsing under Buhari', Nigerians lament blackout - The Punch, 4 hours ago
6 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 10 hours ago
7 Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 "I have always battled my storm in smiles" – Mercy Johnson Okojie goes emotional as she recalls humble beginnings (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info