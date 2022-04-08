Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari, Departs For London On 20-Day Medical Treatment

The President has been seeing his doctors for undisclosed medical grounds since he assumed office in 2015 ... Sahara Reporters - President Muhammadu Buhari, notorious for frivolous foreign trips, has embarked on another trip for three weeks in London, the United Kingdom.The President has been seeing his doctors for undisclosed medical grounds since he assumed office in 2015 ...



