So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing

Nigeria Under Buhari Overtakes Iraq As Country With Highest Attacks By Islamic State Terrorists - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
2
Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada - Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
3
I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News,
14 hours ago
5
NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments - Channels Television,
19 hours ago
6
University Unions, SSANU, NASU Extend Warning Strike By Two Weeks - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle,
9 hours ago
8
Customs Strike Force warns smugglers, seizes N143.64m goods - National Accord,
23 hours ago
9
Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago